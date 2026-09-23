MIKE SONKO’s personal assistant captured on camera withdrawing huge sums of money in dollars and Kenyan shillings from a bank - Hawa Watabeba Pesa Na Magunia (VIDEO)







Wednesday, September 23, 2026 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's PA is trending after he was captured on camera withdrawing huge sums of money from a bank, with many speculating about its intended use.

In the video, Sonko’s right-hand man is seen counting wads of cash in both dollars and Kenyan shillings.

It is believed that the money was set to be used for campaigns after Sonko launched his own party and announced his comeback to the political scene.

While Sonko has not revealed the seat he will be vying for in 2027, he has intensified his political activities and is currently aligned with the United Opposition.

He has also been crisscrossing the country to popularize his party.

Below is a video of his PA withdrawing huge sums of money from the bank, sparking an online buzz.



