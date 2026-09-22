Have you seen her? - Kikuyu woman on the run after stabbing her husband! She looks toxic and merciless (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, September 23, 2026 - A woman identified as Jedidah Nyambura Njire from Thigio, Ndeiya, is reportedly on the run after stabbing her husband and fleeing the area.

According to a post circulating online, Nyambura was married but reportedly fled after stabbing her husband with a knife.

The post claims that she was last seen in Kasarani, Nairobi, as efforts to trace her whereabouts continue.

Members of the public have been urged to report to the nearest police station if they spot her or have any information that could help establish her whereabouts.

See her photos below.

























The Kenyan DAILY POST.