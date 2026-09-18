Masaibu Ya Kuishi Kwa Nyumba Za Mabati - Nosy neighbour records a video of a LADY screaming during MECHI as kids play nearby! No Privacy


Friday, September 18, 2026 - A social media user has shed light on the struggles faced by tenants in mabati houses after sharing a video of a lady screaming during ‘mechi,’ even as children played nearby.

When you live in such an environment, your privacy is not guaranteed, as even private moments can easily be heard or noticed by neighbours.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST. 

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