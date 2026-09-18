Masaibu Ya Kuishi Kwa Nyumba Za Mabati - Nosy neighbour records a video of a LADY screaming during MECHI as kids play nearby! No Privacy

Friday, September 18, 2026 - A social media user has shed light on the struggles faced by tenants in mabati houses after sharing a video of a lady screaming during ‘mechi,’ even as children played nearby.
When you live in such an environment, your privacy is not
guaranteed, as even private moments can easily be heard or noticed by
neighbours.
Watch the video.
Masaibu Ya Kuishi Kwa 'Silver Apartmnets' pic.twitter.com/00CQ9ZYxOy— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 18, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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