MARION NAIPEI introduces her new lover, an Egyptian MUBABA, and takes him to KANYARI’s church - “Nimetoka Soko Kabisa” (VIDEO)





Tuesday, September 8, 2026 - Controversial social media personality Marion Naipei has announced that she is off the market after introducing her new lover, an Egyptian man.

Marion attended a church service alongside the man, who appears way older than her, and said they had gone to seek prayers as they began their relationship.

“Nimetoka soko. Huyu ndiye bwana yangu,” Marion said while introducing her partner.

She also remarked that the young Luo man she had recently introduced to the public did not impress her.

Marion appeared optimistic about her new relationship, expressing confidence that it would stand the test of time.

Watch the video.



