Sharp Girl Busted! See the trick this cunning woman uses to make money! Nairobi Ni Shamba La Mawe! Camps in clubs along Thika Road (PHOTO)





Friday, September 4, 2026 - A woman identified as Hellen has been accused of using a cunning trick to extort money from unsuspecting club owners along Thika Road.

According to a post circulating on social media, Hellen operates along Thika Road, particularly between Githurai 45 and Kahawa Sukari.

The post claims that she goes to entertainment joints and orders drinks despite not having money to pay for them.

She then leaves her phone behind as collateral before injuring herself and reporting the matter to the police.

The person behind the post further claims that she uses the alleged injuries to accuse her target of assault and have police officers intervene, demanding money from the victim to have the matter settled.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.