Magnum Credit boss JOSEPH WASWA flies wife to a lavish vacation in Paris to cool things off after she stormed office and fought senior female staff member over their affair





Thursday, September 3, 2026 - Flamboyant city businessman and CEO of Magnum Credit, Joseph Waswa, has reportedly flown his wife to Paris for a lavish vacation following an office drama involving her and one of his senior staff members at the micro-lending company.

Waswa’s wife is alleged to have confronted the company’s General Manager after discovering that they had been involved in a romantic affair.

She reportedly stormed the company’s offices in Nairobi CBD, breathing fire and causing drama.

In an attempt to cool things off, Waswa is alleged to have flown his wife to Paris for a vacation.

The businessman is alleged to be a serial womanizer, with reports emerging that he once had an affair with Akothee’s younger sister, Cebbie Koks, and even gifted her a Mercedes-Benz.

Below is a post from an insider on Edgar Obare’s Ongea platform, exposing Waswa’s womanizing habits.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.