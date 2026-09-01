Kwani Jana Kulienda Aje? - Man wakes up only to find a waitress lying next to him! Alimchota Akiwa Mlevi (VIDEO)





Tuesday, September 1, 2026 - A man has sparked an online buzz after revealing that he woke up only to find a waitress lying next to him.

The man said he had spent the night drinking heavily and was not even aware of how the waitress ended up at his house.

“Naaamka nashindwa waiter anafanya nini kwangu. Kwani tulikunywa counterfeit,” he was heard saying amid laughter.

The unusual incident has left social media users amused, with many reacting to the man’s hilarious account of what happened after a night of heavy drinking.

Watch the video.

A man wakes up only to find his club waiter sleeping next to him😄. pic.twitter.com/OvQZyioQS2 — Eng.Kogi🔨 (@John63681549) August 31, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.