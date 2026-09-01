DRAMA as an old and sickly man storms a church within the estate and confronts the members over loud music - Orders them to stop the service (VIDEO)





Tuesday, September 1, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded after an elderly and sick man stormed a church within a residential estate and confronted members over what he described as excessive noise.

According to reports, the man had been unwell, with doctors advising him to get enough rest as he recovered.

However, the nearby church was reportedly holding services with loud music and instruments, disrupting the man’s peace and making it difficult for him to rest.

“Happening now: An old mzee is unwell, and the doctor advised him to rest, but the church around the estate is making loud noise with instruments even late hours at night to an extent the mzee has had enough,” an X user tweeted and shared the video.

In the video, the elderly man is seen confronting church members while carrying a whip and lecturing them over what he considered noise pollution.

He is heard ordering the members to pack away their instruments and stop the service, leading to a tense confrontation.

Watch the video.

An old and sickly man storms a church within the estate and confronts the members over loud music pic.twitter.com/CPpy6lFW6v — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 1, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.