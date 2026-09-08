Kikuyu LADY sparks reactions after sharing a video flirting with her dad – ‘Markets’ him to potential suitors and says he is a widower (WATCH)





Tuesday, September 8, 2026 - A Kikuyu lady who exhibits slay queen behaviour has sparked reactions on social media after sharing a video goofing with her father.

In the video, the lady and her dad are seen getting touchy, attracting the attention of social media users.

She further revealed that her dad is a widower and appeared to 'market' him to potential suitors.

The chemistry between the two has caused an online buzz, with some users saying a real African man cannot behave in such a manner with his daughter.

However, others saw no harm and said it was simply a father-daughter moment.

Watch the video.



