Sharp Boy! A cunning passenger aboard a matatu captured on camera editing Mpesa message amid tough economic times (VIDEO)





Tuesday, September 8, 2026 - A nosy passenger recorded a video of another passenger editing an M-Pesa message to fool the conductor.

It appears the cunning male passenger had boarded the matatu without having enough fare.

He was seen skillfully editing the M-Pesa message as the conductor moved around collecting bus fare from passengers.

The video has sparked reactions online, with some social media users amused by the passenger’s trick.

Watch the video.

Sharp Boy! A cunning passenger captured on camera editing Mpesa message in a Matatu. pic.twitter.com/EOxeSHrfhn — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 8, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.