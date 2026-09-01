KEVIN and his late wife ROSEMARY CHEMUTAI KIMWATU were once featured on the Perfect Marriage TV show, only for him to torment her to death (VIDEO)





Tuesday, September 1, 2026 - As friends, family members, and Kenyans at large come to terms with the tragic death of KCB Data boss Rosemary Kimwatu, it has now emerged that she was featured on the Perfect Marriage TV show three years ago alongside her estranged husband, Kevin.

Back then, Rosemary and Kevin looked like a couple made in heaven as they talked about their love journey.

They were in a jovial mood as they spoke about their young family and what the future held for them.

Rosemary and Kevin got married in their early twenties and were blessed with four children.

Sadly, their fairytale marriage later ended in tragedy after Rosemary died by suicide.

Before her death, she had moved out of her matrimonial home and rented a house in Ngong following marital disagreements.

She left a note detailing her marital struggles and accused her husband of betrayal.

Below is a video showing Rosemary and Kevin when they were featured on the Perfect Marriage TV show.



