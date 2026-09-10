Kenyan man set to be extradited to the U.S. to face charges after causing a fatal accident while drunk- He was smoked out of his hideout in Runda after being on the run for 13 years (PHOTOs)





Thursday, September 10, 2026 - The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has moved to extradite a Kenyan fugitive wanted in the United States of America to face sentencing following his conviction for a fatal drunk-driving offence.

The DPP today presented Sancho Kibutu before the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi to commence extradition proceedings following his arrest in Runda, Nairobi County.

Kibutu is wanted by U.S. authorities pursuant to a formal extradition request dated December 3, 2019, submitted through the Office of the Attorney General and the U.S. Department of Justice.

He was convicted in the United States of Gross Vehicular Manslaughter While Intoxicated, contrary to Section 191.5(a) of the California Penal Code, together with three special allegations.

According to the extradition request, Kibutu had been on the run since October 11, 2013, after failing to comply with an order of the Superior Court of the State of California, County of Madera, requiring him to appear for sentencing on October 28, 2013.

His long period as a fugitive came to an end on September 9, 2026, when he was arrested in Runda pursuant to a warrant issued by the Chief Magistrate’s Court at Milimani on September 3, 2026.

When Kibutu appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Hon. Teresia Nyangena, he applied to be released on bond or cash bail.

He indicated that he was willing to surrender his passport and comply with any conditions imposed by the court.

However, the prosecution, led by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Duncan Ondimu and assisted by Prosecution Counsel Njoki Kihara and Abdalla Lyaga, opposed the application.

The prosecution team argued that Kibutu posed a substantial flight risk, particularly given the outstanding extradition request, the nature of the offence, and his previous conduct of absconding from proceedings in the United States.

After considering the application, the court declined to release Kibutu and ordered that he be detained at Gigiri Police Station pending further directions.

The matter will be mentioned on September 15, 2026, for further directions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.