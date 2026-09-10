CCTV cameras capture daring thugs breaking into an apartment in Mwiki in broad daylight as insecurity escalates in the area (VIDEO)







Thursday, September 10, 2026 - CCTV cameras have captured daring thugs breaking into an apartment in Mwiki in broad daylight, amid growing concerns over insecurity in the area.

According to reports, the incident happened two weeks ago.

The victim, a woman, lost her Samsung S24 phone after her house was broken into.

The incident was reported at Mwiki Police Station, where an OB number was issued, and CCTV footage captured by the apartment caretaker was handed over to the police to aid investigations.

The footage captured the suspects as they gained access to the apartment and made off with the valuables.

The incident has raised concerns among residents, who claim that thieves are increasingly conducting robberies in broad daylight.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.