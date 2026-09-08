Kenyan man heartbroken after snooping through his wife’s phone - Finds her cheating with another man and leaks the private chats! Anagongewa Kama Mayai





Tuesday, September 8, 2026 - A Kenyan man is heartbroken after discovering that his wife had been cheating on him with another man while undertaking her teaching practice in Eldoret.

The distressed man claimed that he supported his wife through college, including paying her fees at Mosoriot Teachers College, only to discover that she was having an affair with another teacher during her teaching practice.

According to the man, his wife undertook her teaching practice between January and August, during which time she developed a relationship with a teacher at Hill School Eldoret.

The couple reportedly have two children together.

The heartbroken man said he discovered the secret romantic affair after checking his wife’s phone, where he claims to have found chats and photos that he believes prove she had been unfaithful.

“I paid college fees for my wife at Mosoriot Teachers College. She started teaching practice from January to August.

"Imagine she played me with a teacher at Hill School Eldoret where he was doing teaching practice. Furthermore, we have two kids together,” he said.

He further alleged that the teacher, whom he identified as Jeff, is a senior teacher at the institution and had been using promises of professional opportunities and school activities to get closer to his wife.

The man claimed that his wife was given favourable treatment to create opportunities for the two to spend time together outside school.

He has since shared what he says are screenshots of private conversations as he seeks advice from Kenyans on how to handle the betrayal.

“What should I do? It’s so painful. I have evidence of chats and photos,” he lamented.















