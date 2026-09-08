GEORGE RUTO’s flashy matatu, MOOD, nearly torched after the driver knocked down a boda boda rider - Forced to flee (VIDEO)







Tuesday, September 8, 2026 - A flashy matatu owned by President William Ruto’s son, George Ruto, was nearly torched after its driver knocked down a boda boda rider.

Reports indicate that the driver was speeding when he rammed into the rider, leading to a scuffle between him and other boda boda operators.

In the video, angry riders are seen surrounding the matatu and confronting the driver, accusing him of operating with impunity.

“Unatudhulumu sababu gari ni ya kijana wa Ruto,” the riders are heard saying.

As tensions appeared to rise, the driver fled the scene before the situation could escalate further.

The popular matatu has previously attracted attention online, with critics accusing its operators of flouting traffic rules and bullying other motorists.

Watch the video.



