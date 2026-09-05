Kenyan man cries out after his wife cheated on him with a 50-year-old married American man - Nilikua Nimemnunulia Hadi Gari (PHOTOs)







Saturday, September 5, 2026 - A Kenyan man has left social media users amused after revealing how he went all out for his estranged wife, only to end up heartbroken after she cheated on him with an older married American man.

Taking to social media, the man recalled how he had even bought his then-partner a car, believing he was investing in their relationship.

However, according to his account, things took an unexpected turn when he discovered that she was having an affair with a 50-year-old married American man.

He also claimed that while she was four months pregnant with his child, she terminated the pregnancy.

According to the man, he eventually decided that enough was enough and took back the car he had bought for her.

Despite the heartbreak, the man found humour in the experience, joking that at least the car eventually came back to him after the relationship went south.

He concluded by saying that the experience changed his view of relationships and made him appreciate single life.

“Since then nimekuwa nikiheshimu Bachelorhood kama institution,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST