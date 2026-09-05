Serial Gold-digger! MP DANIEL MANDUKU’s side-chick turned baby mama, SAMANTHA NYANCHAMA, accused of eyeing Kitutu Chache MP JAPETH NYAKUNDI despite being friends with his wife! Ogopa Huyu Mwanamke







Saturday, September 5, 2026 - Samantha Nyanchama, who is alleged to be the side chick and baby mama of vocal Member of Parliament, Daniel Manduku, has been accused of targeting another Kisii politician.

According to an insider, Samantha was eyeing Kitutu Chache Member of Parliament, Japeth Nyakundi, despite being close friends with his wife.

Further claims indicate that Samantha had a child with Manduku, believing that he would eventually marry her as a second wife.

However, according to the source, Manduku has continued to keep her as his side chick and is reportedly funding her lavish lifestyle.





The source further alleges that Manduku helped secure her a job at the National Construction Authority (NCA).

Below are photos of Samantha, the serial gold-digger.

The Kenyan DAILY POST