BUSTED! Woman catches her husband picking up his SIDE CHICK after lying to her he was going for a meeting (VIDEO)





Sunday, September 6, 2026 - A married man was caught red-handed picking up another woman believed to be his side chick after leaving home, claiming he was going to a meeting.

However, his wife became suspicious and decided to trail him, fearing that he could be cheating on her.

Her worst fears were confirmed when she spotted her husband picking up the woman believed to be his side chick.

A video shared online shows the wife confronting her husband and the woman, with tension escalating as she demanded answers.

The husband could be seen trying to calm his wife down, but his efforts appeared to fall on deaf ears as she caused a scene in public.

Watch the video.

In this video: A Nigerian woman followed her husband after he left home for a meeting and later saw him pick up another woman along the road.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​🙆‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YgAikYi6NQ — Big Sman.🍥 (@MR__sulaiman2) September 5, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.