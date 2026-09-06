I am looking for a husband and he must be hardworking - A 19-year-old Kenyan single mother “markets” herself online! Says her baby daddy is a deadbeat (PHOTOs)





Sunday, September 6, 2026 - A 19-year-old Kenyan single mother has gone online to “market” herself as she searches for a husband, saying she is only interested in a hardworking man.

The young mother, who is turning 20 in December, revealed that she has a two-year-old son whom she is raising on her own.

According to her post, the little boy has never known his father, and the young mother says she has taken on both parental roles.

She said she depends on herself and is determined to provide for her son without relying on anyone.

The 19-year-old, however, revealed that she is ready to settle down and is looking for a man who will love and support her and her son.

She said she does not care about the man's financial status, insisting that all she wants is someone hardworking and willing to build a future together.

“I am looking for a husband. He must be hardworking. Sitamsumbua bora akue hardworking, even if he is a mjengo man,” she said.

The young mother also appeared to take a swipe at her son's father, making it clear that she has been raising the child without his involvement.

Check out her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.