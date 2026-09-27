Kasarani Nightlife - Slay Queens display wild antics at Triple X Lounge (VIDEOs)







Sunday, September 27, 2026 - Newly launched Triple X Lounge, located in Kasarani, is proving to be among the hottest joints along Thika Road, as youthful revelers flock in to party all night.

Videos taken at the club show some slay queens displaying wild antics as they enjoy the nightlife.

The ladies, dressed in figure-hugging outfits, let loose on the dance floor, drawing attention from other revelers.

Triple X Lounge has been attracting youthful partygoers looking for a place to unwind, dance, and enjoy music late into the night.

The videos offer a glimpse into the club’s vibrant nightlife scene, with revelers making the most of their night out.

Kasarani Nightlife - Slay Queens display wild antics at Triple X Lounge pic.twitter.com/i0ZqNVdBOW — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 27, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.