These “Toys” Are Banned Here – Kabarak University freshly admitted female students warned during orientation! Hakuna Kujisugua (VIDEO)





Wednesday, September 9, 2026 - A video taken at Kabarak University during an orientation session shows the Dean displaying some of the items banned at the institution.

In a dramatic turn of events, the Dean pulled out a ‘toy’ and lifted it up, warning the newly admitted students that such items were not allowed on campus.

The unusual moment left the students reacting as the Dean continued explaining some of the rules and regulations they are expected to follow while at the university.

Watch the video.



