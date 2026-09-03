He has blocked me everywhere - Murang’a Water Director Eng. DANIEL NG’ANG’A’s side chick-turned-baby mama cries out as their ailing son TREVOR fights for his life! DNA confirmed he is the father





Friday, September 4, 2026 - Murang’a Water and Sanitation Company Limited (MUWASCO) Managing Director Engineer Daniel Ng’ang’a’s side-chick-turned baby mama, Milka Karanja, has made an emotional appeal for financial assistance after her young son, Trevor, was hospitalised and urgently requires medical treatment.

The desperate appeal was shared online by popular social media personality and philanthropist Karangu Muraya, who urged Kenyans to support the young boy by contributing towards his medical expenses and praying for his recovery.

According to a message sent by Trevor’s mother, the boy has been battling serious health complications and was recently discharged from hospital after she managed to clear a bill of more than Ksh500,000.

However, she said Trevor’s condition deteriorated again, forcing her to rush him back to hospital.

Milkah claimed that she had already paid Ksh100,000 for his admission but had exhausted her financial resources and was struggling to raise additional funds for an emergency procedure.

She further alleged that Trevor’s father had become unreachable after allegedly blocking her on various platforms.

The mother also claimed that a DNA test had previously been conducted to establish Trevor’s paternity.

She alleged that the results indicated a 99 percent probability that Ng’ang’a was the boy’s biological father.

She said she had been shouldering the child’s medical expenses and appealed to the father to come forward and assist with the boy’s treatment.

“Baba Trevor, you will see this. Please don't leave our child. With all the money you have, I have been paying all alone,” the emotional mother wrote.

Check out her distressing message below.























