PHOTOs of Murang’a Water Director Eng. DANIEL NG’ANG’A’s side chick-turned-baby mama, who has accused him of being a deadbeat dad - Their son is fighting for his life in hospital

Friday, September 4, 2026 - A lady identified as Milka Karanja has accused Murang’a Water and Sanitation Company Limited(MUWASCO) Managing Director Engineer Daniel Ng’ang’a of abandoning their ailing son, Trevor.
Milka had
an affair with the married engineer, which resulted in the birth of Trevor.
She made an
emotional appeal for financial assistance after her son was hospitalised and
urgently requires medical treatment.
According
to Milka, the boy has been battling serious health complications and was
recently discharged from hospital after she managed to clear a bill of more
than Ksh500,000.
However, she said Trevor’s
condition deteriorated again, forcing her to rush him back to hospital.
Milkah
claimed that she had already paid Ksh100,000 for his admission but had
exhausted her financial resources and was struggling to raise additional funds
for an emergency procedure.
She further alleged that
Trevor’s father had become unreachable after allegedly blocking her on various
platforms.
She said
she had been shouldering the child’s medical expenses and appealed to the
father to come forward and assist with the boy’s treatment.
“Baba Trevor, you will see
this. Please don't leave our child. With all the money you have, I have been
paying all alone,” the emotional mother wrote.
Check out her distressing message and photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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