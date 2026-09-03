Deadbeat Dad! Murang’a Water Managing Director Eng. DANIEL NG’ANG’A’s ailing son cries for help on social media after abandoning him! He fathered the kid with his side chick (Heartbreaking Video)





Friday, September 4, 2026 - Murang’a Water & Sanitation Company Limited (MUWASCO) Managing Director, Engineer Daniel Ng’ang’a, has been accused of being a deadbeat dad after a video of his little son begging for help went viral.

Ng’ang’a fathered the ailing boy with his side chick and abandoned him.

Besides lacking school fees, the boy is battling an undisclosed illness.

He recorded himself making a passionate appeal to his father to come to his rescue.

“Please, Dad, save my life,” he pleaded amid tears.

The boy also said in the video that his mother’s business was not stable, leaving him in a desperate situation.

The heart-wrenching video has touched many Kenyans, with some saying they were willing to contribute towards his medical bill.





Watch the trending video.



