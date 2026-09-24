Governor NATEMBEYA reveals the Party SIFUNA will use to vie for presidency in 2027, rules out running mate role.





Friday, September 25, 2026 - Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has revealed that Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna is likely to contest the 2027 presidential election under the United Democratic Party (UDP).

Speaking during a radio interview, Natembeya also firmly dismissed suggestions that the former ODM Secretary-General should settle for a running mate position.

Natembeya said the UDP would serve as a national political outfit and not merely a regional party representing Western Kenya interests.

According to the governor, Sifuna will sit at the United Opposition's negotiating table as the UDP party leader and a presidential aspirant ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“The United Democratic Party (UDP) is Sifuna's party, and we will use it.

“If Sifuna runs for the presidency under UDP or the coalition that will be formed by the opposition, just like Raila vied under Azimio and not ODM,” Natembeya said.

He argued that Sifuna is currently the opposition's strongest candidate to challenge President William Ruto and warned against assigning him a deputy presidential role.

“We are not okay with Sifuna being the Deputy President because we don't want a ticket that will chase away our supporters.

“We need to listen to what Kenyans want and consider the repercussions of whom we will pick for flagbearer and running mate,” he stated.

Natembeya further claimed that while several opposition leaders could defeat Ruto, some candidates would secure victory more easily than others.

He insisted that public sentiment currently favoured Sifuna over other prominent opposition figures.

“I haven't heard Kenyans anywhere saying ‘Sisi ni Matiang’i’, ‘Sisi ni Kalonzo’ or ‘Sisi ni Natembeya’. For now, Kenyans want Sifuna to be their president,” he said.

He urged leaders to put aside personal interests to recreate the unity that propelled the National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) to victory in the 2002 General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.