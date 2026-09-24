Governor NATEMBEYA reveals the Party SIFUNA will use to vie for presidency in 2027, rules out running mate role.

Friday, September 25, 2026 - Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has revealed that Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna is likely to contest the 2027 presidential election under the United Democratic Party (UDP).
Speaking during a radio interview, Natembeya also
firmly dismissed suggestions that the former ODM Secretary-General should settle
for a running mate position.
Natembeya said the UDP would serve as a
national political outfit and not merely a regional party representing Western
Kenya interests.
According to the governor, Sifuna will sit at
the United Opposition's negotiating table as the UDP party leader and a
presidential aspirant ahead of the 2027 General Election.
“The United Democratic Party (UDP) is Sifuna's
party, and we will use it.
“If Sifuna runs for the presidency under UDP
or the coalition that will be formed by the opposition, just like Raila vied
under Azimio and not ODM,” Natembeya said.
He argued that Sifuna is currently the
opposition's strongest candidate to challenge President William Ruto and warned
against assigning him a deputy presidential role.
“We are not okay with Sifuna being the Deputy
President because we don't want a ticket that will chase away our supporters.
“We need to listen to what Kenyans want and
consider the repercussions of whom we will pick for flagbearer and running
mate,” he stated.
Natembeya further claimed that while several
opposition leaders could defeat Ruto, some candidates would secure victory more
easily than others.
He insisted that public sentiment currently
favoured Sifuna over other prominent opposition figures.
“I haven't heard Kenyans anywhere saying ‘Sisi
ni Matiang’i’, ‘Sisi ni Kalonzo’ or ‘Sisi ni Natembeya’. For now, Kenyans want
Sifuna to be their president,” he said.
He urged leaders to put aside personal
interests to recreate the unity that propelled the National Rainbow Coalition
(NARC) to victory in the 2002 General Election.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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