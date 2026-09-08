Daylight Robbery! A thief captured on camera snatching a phone from a passenger aboard a moving matatu in Nairobi CBD as insecurity escalates (VIDEO)





Tuesday, September 8, 2026 – A video has surfaced online showing a daring thief snatching a phone from a passenger aboard a moving matatu in Nairobi Central Business District amid growing concerns about insecurity in the city.

The victim had opened the matatu window as the vehicle drove through the CBD, seemingly unaware that the suspect was watching and waiting for an opportunity to strike.

The thief grabbed the phone through the open window and ran away immediately, leaving the passenger visibly shocked.

The incident, captured on camera, has sparked reactions online, with many Kenyans expressing concern about the rising cases of phone snatching and other street crime in Nairobi.

Watch the video.



