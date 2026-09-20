GACHAGUA ally and Nairobi Woman Rep aspirant MILLICENT OMANGA clarifies appointment by CS MURKOMEN to Government job







Sunday, September 20, 2026 - Former Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has moved to set the record straight after her name appeared in a Gazette Notice listing appointments made by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

The notice, published on Saturday, August 19, named Millicent Kerubo Omanga as a member of the Shikusa Borstal Institution Board of Advisors.

This came as a surprise to many, given that Omanga is a vocal critic of Ruto’s government.

But in a swift response, Omanga clarified that she is not the person appointed.

She noted that while she shared her first and last name with the appointee, their middle name was different

“My full name is Millicent Nyaboke Omanga. Those spreading propaganda, sorry,” she stated while sharing a screenshot of the Gazette Notice.





Omanga accused critics of attempting to portray her as still aligned with the government, insisting she remains firmly in the United Opposition.

She ditched the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in March for the Gachagua-led Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), citing ideological differences.

Following her defection, Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya revoked her appointment to the Kenya Shipyards Limited Board, a role Omanga claimed she was unaware she still held.

“Some government appointments were made on paper,” she remarked.

The former senator has since declared her interest in contesting the Nairobi Woman Representative seat, currently held by ODM’s Esther Passaris.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.