LINUS KAIKAI blasts TREVOR OMBIJA after he claimed that GACHAGUA called for his sacking from Citizen TV for being LUO!





Sunday, September 20, 2026 – Royal Media Services (RMS) Editorial Director Linus Kaikai has dismissed claims by journalist Trevor Ombija that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua sought his dismissal from Citizen TV following a March interview.

Ombija, who served as a senior news anchor at RMS‑owned Citizen TV for more than eight years, has recently been absent from the screen.

During a recent meeting with Nyakach constituents, Ombija, who is eyeing the parliamentary seat in the 2027 elections, accused Gachagua of being behind his workplace woes.

“Gachagua made calls to have me dismissed from my job simply because we clashed and because I am Luo, and that RMS is not our company,” Ombija claimed.

He suggested the move was ethnically motivated, adding that President Ruto shielded him and colleagues from pressure.

“So we were being fired because of that, and it’s only Ruto who stood with us. Shouldn’t we be in the two‑term then?” he posed.

It remains unclear whether Ombija was formally let go, though he has been off air and is now openly campaigning for Ruto’s re‑election.

“That is why I stand steadfast with the president because I know the agenda he has; I am not for propaganda.”

However, Kaikai has dismissed the allegations in a post on X, saying Ombija privately admitted regret.

“Trevor’s statement is not true. There was no such call from former DP Gachagua.

“Such a call would in any case not be worthwhile at RMS. I have asked Trevor about the remarks and he says it is ‘a mistake and I regret it’.

“Trevor has also told me he ‘didn’t think the remarks would be picked up,’” Kaikai wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.