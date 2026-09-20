How CS KABOGO’s bodyguard was abducted in the middle of the night along Mombasa Road and robbed - This country is not safe





Sunday, September 20, 2026 - A police constable attached to the Security of Government Buildings (SGB), who is currently guarding ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo’s residence, was briefly abducted and robbed along Mombasa Road, Nairobi.

Police Constable Dennis Mutie was reportedly attacked on Friday at around 2:00 AM after seeking a lift to Nairobi CBD from the General Motors stage along Mombasa Road.

Mutie reportedly stopped an unidentified saloon car and was offered a ride.

However, upon reaching the Ole Sereni interchange, the vehicle diverted towards the Southern Bypass.

Three occupants of the vehicle reportedly turned against him, with one of them producing a pistol and ordering him to surrender his belongings.

The attackers reportedly stole KSh 3,400 in cash, his mobile phone, Certificate of Appointment (C of A), jungle jacket, Angola shirt, jungle trousers and ATM card.

Police are investigating the incident as detectives work to establish the identity of the suspects behind the abduction and robbery.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.