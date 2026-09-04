Shock as blood-stained vehicle is abandoned near Del Monte with doors open - Driver missing as witnesses raise alarm! This country is not safe (PHOTOs)





Friday, September 4, 2026 - Concern has been raised after a vehicle was reportedly found abandoned along the Del Monte-Murang’a road with its front doors open and blood stains visible inside and outside.

According to a disturbing post circulating on social media, the vehicle was spotted on the Murang’a-bound side of the road, with the driver’s window reportedly shattered.

Witnesses who visited the scene claimed that there appeared to have been a struggle inside or around the vehicle, based on the blood stains and the condition of the car.

However, nothing appeared to have been stolen from the vehicle, including the vehicle itself, further raising questions about what may have happened to the driver.

The driver was reportedly missing at the time the vehicle was discovered.

“It's like there was a struggle. They have not stolen anything inside the vehicle, including the vehicle itself, but the driver is missing,” part of the post read.

The incident has sparked concern among members of the public, with calls for authorities to urgently visit the scene, secure the vehicle and establish what happened.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.