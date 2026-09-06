Former Deputy President RIGATHI GACHAGUA open to deputizing SIFUNA in 2027 presidential race against RUTO





Sunday, September 06, 2026 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has signaled his willingness to serve as running mate to Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Sunday, September 6, in Washington, USA, the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader said the united opposition is open to different leadership combinations ahead of next year’s polls.

“There is no problem; even I, Riggy G, can deputize Sifuna. Is there anything wrong with that? Even Sifuna can deputize me.

“Sifuna can deputize Kalonzo or Kalonzo can deputize Sifuna,” Gachagua remarked.

He further hinted at a possible formula blending youthful energy with political experience, noting that such a combination could strengthen the opposition’s chances.

“I have looked at the arithmetic, and we will come up with a formula that you will like.

“I see a solution where we can blend youthful energy with experience for our country,” he stated.

At the same time, Gachagua encouraged Sifuna to pursue the presidency without fear of political opponents, promising support if he convinces the coalition of his suitability.

“I have told my younger brother Edwin Sifuna not to be discouraged by anybody; go for it.

“If you persuade us that you are the best person to take William Ruto home, we will give you the flag bearer position,” he added.

His remarks come as Sifuna and the Linda Mwananchi movement continue to popularize their agenda nationwide.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.