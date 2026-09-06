Former Cabinet Secretary NAJIB BALALA speaks amid death reports – “I Am Well and in Good Spirits”





Sunday, September 06, 2026 - Former Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has dismissed rumors circulating on social media claiming that he had died, assuring Kenyans that he is alive and in good health.

In a statement released on Sunday, September 6, Balala said the reports were misleading and unfounded.

“I am well and in good spirits. I am aware of the misleading information that has been circulating, but I want to assure everyone that it is unfounded,” he wrote.

Balala expressed gratitude to God for His mercy and protection, while thanking friends and colleagues who reached out to him with concern.

“I thank the Almighty for His mercy and protection.

"Hasbunallahu wa ni‘mal wakeel, I appreciate the concern and kind thoughts from friends and colleagues,” he added.

This comes just days after ODM leader and Siaya Senator Dr. Oburu Oginga also addressed similar concerns about his health.

On Tuesday, September 1, Oburu reassured the public after a local publication suggested he was unwell.

He clarified that he had only made a brief hospital visit for a routine check‑up before returning home.

“Being sick is a normal human experience and should not alarm anyone.

"The day I am truly sick, I will inform you all, for I am a very transparent person,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.