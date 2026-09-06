Female students go wild at JKUAT freshers' night- Parents, see your daughters (VIDEO)





Sunday, September 6, 2026 - A group of female students at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology stole the show during fresher's night after unleashing wild dance moves on the floor.

In the video, the ladies, believed to be first-year students, are seen pulling energetic moves straight out of Jamaican dancehall music videos as they battle it out in a dancing competition.

Fellow students screamed at the top of their lungs while recording the memorable moment.

Watch the video.

Hivi ndo jkuat freshers upiga sherehe hizo vitu niliona Jana KU zilinikasirisha sana patiently waiting for jkuat freshers night! pic.twitter.com/ud6spH1fc5 — Emma (@Emma_diva12) September 5, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.