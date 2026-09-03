Kisii Woman Rep DORICE DONYA’s husband secretly filmed slumped on club’s table while heavily intoxicated amid claims his marriage is on the rocks - Bibi Anampatia Stress (PHOTO)







Thursday, September 3, 2026 - Kisii Woman Representative Dorice Donya’s husband, Williams Atandi, is reportedly facing turbulence in his marriage, with reports alleging that he spends long hours in bars in an attempt to cope with stress.

Atandi was secretly filmed slumped on a club table while heavily intoxicated, and the photo was shared on social media.

It is alleged that his politician wife, who has declared an interest in the Bonchari MP seat, is stressing him.

He allegedly goes to bars and leaves behind a lot of debts as he tries to navigate through his troubled marriage.

See the leaked photo.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.