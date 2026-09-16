‘Device Ready to Pair’ – Muslim LADY shocks netizens after getting carried away with boyfriend in public (WATCH)





Wednesday, September 16, 2026 – A video of a Muslim lady engaging in public display of affection with a man believed to be her boyfriend has sparked a heated debate on social media.

In the viral clip, the woman, dressed in a hijab, is seen sharing passionate kisses with the man while appearing completely engrossed in the romantic moment.

At one point, she seemingly gets carried away, with the couple appearing oblivious to the fact that they are surrounded by other people.

The public display has attracted mixed reactions online, with some netizens questioning why the couple could not find a more private space to express their affection.

Others noted that the lady appeared deeply in love and was simply expressing her feelings without worrying about the people around her.

Watch the video here: Link>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.