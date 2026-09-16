‘Device Ready to Pair’ – Muslim LADY shocks netizens after getting carried away with boyfriend in public (WATCH)

Wednesday, September 16, 2026 – A video of a Muslim lady engaging in public display of affection with a man believed to be her boyfriend has sparked a heated debate on social media.
In the viral clip, the woman, dressed in a hijab, is seen
sharing passionate kisses with the man while appearing completely engrossed in
the romantic moment.
At one point, she seemingly gets carried away, with the
couple appearing oblivious to the fact that they are surrounded by other
people.
The public display has attracted mixed reactions online,
with some netizens questioning why the couple could not find a more private
space to express their affection.
Others noted that the lady appeared deeply in love and was simply expressing her feelings without worrying about the people around her.
Watch the video here: Link>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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