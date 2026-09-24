Club waitress FAITH MEMBA accused of wrecking her cousin’s marriage - Alilala Na Bwana Yake! Ogopa Wanawake Wa Vilabu (PHOTOs)





Thursday, September 24, 2026 - A lady identified as Faith Memba has been accused of being a serial homewrecker, with a source claiming that she has been a victim of Faith’s loose morals.

According to the source, Faith, a former club waitress at Choma Choma in Kisii, is now based at another entertainment joint in Ruai, where she reportedly works as a waitress.

The source claims Faith had an affair with her Congolese boyfriend and is fond of preying on older men, popularly known as “wababa”.

Faith is also accused of attempting to wreck her cousin’s marriage by having an affair with her husband.

See her photos below.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.