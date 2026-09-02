A well-endowed Gen-Z teacher flaunts NYASH as she goofs around in class (VIDEO)





Wednesday, September 2, 2026 - A little-known Gen-Z teacher has turned into a social media sensation after posting a video of herself goofing around in class while showing off her curvy figure.

Dressed in a figure-hugging dress, the newly employed teacher caught the attention of social media users as she turned around and flaunted her “nyash”.

She now joins the growing list of Gen-Z teachers who have been sharing entertaining videos online as they seek to trend and gain a following.

Watch the video.

I cover my salary with the entire blood of Jesus and his carpenter friends 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Ln7l3CrRuo — Karani🇰🇪🇨🇦 (@Weyne_west) September 2, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.