Capital Noir’s well-endowed waitress confesses that big NYASH secured her a job at the popular entertainment joint - Huyu Ni Kama Manager Alionja (VIDEO)





Tuesday, September 1, 2026 - A waitress at Capital Noir, the buzzing entertainment hotspot along Kiambu Road, has boldly claimed that her curvy figure played a key role in landing her job at the establishment.

Speaking to club host Ciggie Johnson during an event at the club, the waitress alleged that she was asked to showcase her dance moves during the interview.

According to the waitress, the manager asked her to shake her Nyash, and after doing so, she was reportedly offered the job on the spot.

The seemingly outgoing and carefree waitress later entertained revelers by showing off her dance moves as the crowd cheered her on.

Watch the video.

A popular club waitress reveals a shady way she got that job….

Apparently, she was hired just because she knows how to shake her behind!! pic.twitter.com/jgxsJDOkFA — The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) September 1, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.