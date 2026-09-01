A motorist causes a scene as he abruptly pulls stunts along a busy road in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi - Netizens question his mental health status (VIDEO)

Tuesday, September 1, 2026 - A motorist was captured on camera pulling reckless stunts along a busy road in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi, posing a danger to other road users.
The
daring motorist was driving along the narrow road when he suddenly swerved his
vehicle and pulled off crazy stunts that appeared to have been lifted straight
from an action movie.
His
stunts caught other motorists off guard, with some hooting to express their
displeasure and call him out over what they considered dangerous driving.
The
video has since sparked reactions online, with some netizens questioning
whether the motorist was mentally okay, while others simply praised his driving
skills.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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