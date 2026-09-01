A motorist causes a scene as he abruptly pulls stunts along a busy road in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi - Netizens question his mental health status (VIDEO)





Tuesday, September 1, 2026 - A motorist was captured on camera pulling reckless stunts along a busy road in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi, posing a danger to other road users.

The daring motorist was driving along the narrow road when he suddenly swerved his vehicle and pulled off crazy stunts that appeared to have been lifted straight from an action movie.

His stunts caught other motorists off guard, with some hooting to express their displeasure and call him out over what they considered dangerous driving.

The video has since sparked reactions online, with some netizens questioning whether the motorist was mentally okay, while others simply praised his driving skills.

Watch the video.



