Wednesday,
November 18, 2026 -
Former KTN host and actress Regina Re has been struggling financially after
disappearing from the limelight, with claims emerging that she now lives in a
bedsitter along Thika Road.
According to renowned social
media personality Amerix, Regina was influenced to divorce her husband and went
on to pursue an independent lifestyle.
However, things reportedly
took a turn for the worse after her fame diminished.
Her daughter, Thandie
Malaika, reportedly lived with her grandmother in a rented two-bedroom
apartment, where she is suspected of having murdered her in cold blood
following an argument.
Regina is also alleged to
have had constant fights with her late mother.
In her prime, Regina Re was
one of the most sought-after TV personalities in Kenya, commanding a huge
following and landing lucrative deals.
She now faces the possibility of a jail term if found guilty of the serious criminal offences she is currently facing.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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