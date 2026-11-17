







Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - Former KTN host and actress Regina Re has been struggling financially after disappearing from the limelight, with claims emerging that she now lives in a bedsitter along Thika Road.

According to renowned social media personality Amerix, Regina was influenced to divorce her husband and went on to pursue an independent lifestyle.

However, things reportedly took a turn for the worse after her fame diminished.

Her daughter, Thandie Malaika, reportedly lived with her grandmother in a rented two-bedroom apartment, where she is suspected of having murdered her in cold blood following an argument.

Regina is also alleged to have had constant fights with her late mother.

In her prime, Regina Re was one of the most sought-after TV personalities in Kenya, commanding a huge following and landing lucrative deals.

She now faces the possibility of a jail term if found guilty of the serious criminal offences she is currently facing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.