Activist BONIFACE MWANGI’s side chick unmasked - She is close friends with his wife NJERI! Ogopa Wanawake Hii Town







Wednesday, September 9, 2026 - Renowned activist and politician Boniface Mwangi is facing allegations of cheating on his wife, Njeri, with one of her close friends.

According to an insider who reached out to blogger Edgar Obare through his Ongea platform, Boniface is involved in an extramarital affair with a lady identified as Laurine Mumbe.

Interestingly, Laurine is reportedly Njeri’s close friend and even hosts her at their home.

She also manages an Airbnb in Kilimani that Boniface and his wife run.

The insider claimed that while some close friends are aware of the affair between Boniface and Laurine, his wife has no clue and continues to trust Laurine as a close friend.

Check out the post from an insider.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.