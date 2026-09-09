Activist BONIFACE MWANGI’s side chick unmasked - She is close friends with his wife NJERI! Ogopa Wanawake Hii Town

Wednesday, September 9, 2026 - Renowned activist and politician Boniface Mwangi is facing allegations of cheating on his wife, Njeri, with one of her close friends.
According to an insider who reached out to blogger Edgar
Obare through his Ongea platform, Boniface is involved in an extramarital
affair with a lady identified as Laurine Mumbe.
Interestingly, Laurine is reportedly Njeri’s close friend
and even hosts her at their home.
She also manages an Airbnb in Kilimani that Boniface and his
wife run.
The insider claimed that while some close friends are aware
of the affair between Boniface and Laurine, his wife has no clue and continues
to trust Laurine as a close friend.
Check out the post from an insider.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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