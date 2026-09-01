Actor ABEL MUTUA reveals daughter’s Ksh 1.5 Million British Curriculum School fees, rules out having another child – “It is very expensive’

Tuesday, September 01, 2026 – Celebrated Kenyan actor and filmmaker Abel Mutua has confessed that the high cost of educating his teenage daughter, Stephanie Mumbua, has influenced his decision not to have more kids.
During an interview with Obinna on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, Abel was asked whether he would consider expanding his family.
“Unfortunately not
because school fees is expensive. It’s very expensive.” He stated.
Abel explained that for students in the British curriculum,
Year 11, the IGCSE examination year, he would need to budget about Ksh1.5 million
for Stephanie’s fees.
“I saw that structure last term. I almost threw up.” He said,
adding that parents whose schools begin their academic year in September often
face even greater financial strain.
“Once you hear your
school’s year starts in September, you’re in trouble.”
The figure made him reflect on the financial responsibility
of raising multiple children.
“Now tell me if I had three, my friend, don’t you see that
dream would just end there?”
Abel also weighed in on Kenya’s Competency-Based Curriculum
(CBC), suggesting that moving a child into the system could help parents manage
costs compared to international schooling.
His daughter, Stephanie Mumbua, popularly known as Mumbus, attends Brookhurst International School.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
1 Comments
Mr... Its never a man's plan on how many children will be part of your family .... Its entirely the woman's ..... Even when you've gone for vasectomy, my friend we've seen vasectomy failing mysteriously if your woman wants another child, .... so don't count on that plan to work especially if you're the one entirely driving itReplyDelete