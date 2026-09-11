A young lady raised by a single mother sparks reactions - See what she was captured on camera doing in front of her mother (VIDEO)





Friday, September 11, 2026- Social media users have been left talking after a young lady was captured on camera pulling crazy stunts in front of her mother.

The young lady recorded a video shaking her nyash and pulling other wild stunts as she spent time with her mother.

Interestingly, her mother appeared completely unbothered as her daughter continued with the antics, leaving social media users amused.

The lady is believed to have been raised by a single mother, sparking discussion on single parenting skills.

Mama na Mwana hapo aibu utaona wewe🍑 pic.twitter.com/RGF25ZpD3x — M O X (@iBoyMox) September 10, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.