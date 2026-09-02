Two Kikuyu “Sharp Boys” arrested in Roysambu over Ksh 31. 2 million theft targeting a leading retail chain (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, September 2, 2026 - Two directors of Flexitech Group Limited have been arrested in connection with the alleged theft of Ksh 31.2 million belonging to a leading retail chain.

The suspects, Martin Kariuki Maina and Johnson Gituma Mwangi, were arrested by detectives from the DCI Nairobi Regional Office in the Roysambu area following investigations into a complaint filed by the retailer.

According to the complaint, the two suspects, who are directors of Flexitech Group Limited and agents of the complainant, allegedly received Ksh 31,213,700.95 from customers who had purchased and collected goods from various branches.

The money had reportedly been entrusted to the suspects for onward remittance to the retailer.

However, detectives established that the two, acting jointly with other suspects who are still at large, allegedly diverted the funds for their own use, contrary to the trust placed in them as agents.

The suspects are currently in custody undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment at the Milimani Law Courts, where they are expected to face charges of stealing by agent, contrary to Section 283(b) of the Penal Code.

The investigations are ongoing as detectives pursue other individuals believed to be linked to the multimillion-shilling theft.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.