A man from Kipkelion West stares at a long jail term after being caught with a missing Grade 10 girl - See his PHOTO

Friday, September 25, 2026 - Police have arrested a middle-aged man from Kipkelion West after he was caught with a missing Grade 10 girl.
The girl had been missing for three days, only for her to be
found in the suspect’s house.
She was rescued and taken to hospital for medical
examination, while the suspect was placed in police custody.
According to preliminary reports, the medical examination
revealed findings that could form part of the evidence against the suspect.
The suspect now faces a lengthy jail term if he is found
guilty.
See his photo below.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments