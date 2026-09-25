A man from Kipkelion West stares at a long jail term after being caught with a missing Grade 10 girl - See his PHOTO





Friday, September 25, 2026 - Police have arrested a middle-aged man from Kipkelion West after he was caught with a missing Grade 10 girl.

The girl had been missing for three days, only for her to be found in the suspect’s house.

She was rescued and taken to hospital for medical examination, while the suspect was placed in police custody.

According to preliminary reports, the medical examination revealed findings that could form part of the evidence against the suspect.

The suspect now faces a lengthy jail term if he is found guilty.

See his photo below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.