Why Should I Suffer Alone?’- Kikuyu LADY reveals how she dumped kids at their father’s workplace and vanished (VIDEO)





Tuesday, August 18, 2026 - A Kikuyu woman has sparked debate on social media after revealing that she left her children at their father’s workplace and disappeared, accusing him of failing to support them financially.

In a viral TikTok video, the lady explained that she had been raising the children alone, but eventually reached a breaking point as bills continued to pile up and their father allegedly offered little financial assistance.

“After I realized this person was not going to support the kids while I was living with them and the bills were piling up, I asked myself why I was suffering alone,” she said.

She said she repeatedly reached out to the children’s father for financial support, but her pleas allegedly went unanswered.

When schools closed, she decided to pack the children’s clothes and told them they were going to stay with their father.

Although she did not know where he lived, she knew where he worked and took an Uber to his workplace with the children.

Upon arrival, she met one of his colleagues, who apparently knew her as his wife.

The woman claimed the colleague was unaware that the couple had divorced.

She then asked the colleague to take the children to their father’s office, claiming she needed to step away briefly to use the washroom.

Instead, she left the workplace and switched off her phone, making it difficult for the father to reach her.

According to her account, the man was eventually forced to take responsibility for the children and later tried to convince her to return and take them back, promising to contribute to their upkeep.

She declined, saying she would instead support him and the children financially while taking on the role of a “weekend mother.”

Her unusual confession has divided opinion online, with some netizens applauding her for refusing to shoulder the parenting burden alone, while others questioned how she handled the situation.

Watch the video below.



