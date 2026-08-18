The occupants had spent the night drinking at CIEL Lounge in Westlands - Details emerge about the ill-fated Range Rover involved in a fatal accident at Riverside Drive!





Tuesday, August 18, 2026 - Fresh details have emerged about the fatal accident witnessed on Monday morning along Riverside Drive, after a posh Range Rover rammed into a stationary truck in Westlands, killing two occupants.

Reports now indicate that the vehicle belonged to a youthful businessman identified as Abbas, a Ugandan national with business interests in Kenya.

Abbas, who died on the spot, had spent the night drinking at Ciel Lounge in Westlands, and both he and the driver were heavily intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Also killed in the accident was a bouncer identified as Goddy (pictured below), who worked at Ciel Lounge and occasionally provided security services for Abbas.





It is believed he was behind the wheel and was also drunk.

Two female passengers survived the crash with injuries.

The accident has shocked Kenyans due to the extensive damage to the luxury vehicle.









Some Kenyans were born poor for a reason pic.twitter.com/dqaKlYB2Y1 — Richkidd wizzy (@RichkiddWizzy) August 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.