Kwa Ground Mambo Ni Different- Man shocked after meeting a LADY he had been chatting with on social media face-to-face! Filters can lie (VIDEO)





Monday, August 17, 2026 - A man invited a lady he had been chatting with on social media to his house, only to be shocked by her appearance after meeting her face-to-face.

The man shared a video comparing the lady's social media profile to how she looked in person, highlighting a striking difference between the two.

According to the video, the lady had been using filters and video-editing apps to enhance her appearance in her social media posts.

The man appeared surprised after meeting her in person and seeing how she looked without the digital enhancements.

Watch the video.



