VIDEOs! CHARLENE RUTO continues to parade PDAs on social media with her newlywed Tanzanian husband ISAYA YUNGE! She appears drunk in love (LOOK)





Wednesday, August 12, 2026 - President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto, appears to be drunk in love after her much-publicized traditional wedding ceremony hosted at her father’s Kilgoris farm last Saturday.

Charlene and her newly-wed Tanzanian husband, Isaya Yunge, have continued to parade their public displays of affection on social media, with many noting that the foreign man has seemingly swept the heart of the First Daughter.

Charlene’s wedding ceremony came as a surprise to many people since she had been keeping her relationship under wraps.

Few people knew that she was in a serious relationship until a few days before her wedding, when invitation cards leaked online.

Since the ceremony, the newlyweds have continued giving their followers glimpses of their romance, with their latest videos attracting attention online.

Watch videos of the power couple.

ISAYA YUNGE loves CHARLENE RUTO …….. See pic.twitter.com/SA6VNerL5X — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 11, 2026

The newest couple in town …. CHARLENE RUTO and ISAYA YUNGE pic.twitter.com/hGr8rKEXuQ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 11, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.