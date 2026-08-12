My Dress My Choice! Capital FM presenter ANNE MWAURA’s daring outfit while on air sets tongues wagging (VIDEO)





Thursday, August 13, 2026 – Capital FM presenter Anne Mwuura has sparked buzz on social media over her bold outfit while hosting her mid-morning show.

In a video shared on social media, the bubbly presenter is seen busy on air during her “Fuse” show, but it was her daring outfit that caught the attention of netizens.

Traditionally, radio presenters have largely been spared scrutiny over their choice of attire since they work behind the scenes.

However, the rise of social media has changed the game, with stations increasingly sharing videos and behind-the-scenes clips from their studios.

As a result, Anne’s eye-catching outfit quickly became a talking point among social media users.

The video elicited mixed reactions, with some netizens applauding the presenter for her bold fashion choice, while others seized the opportunity to share witty takes and jokes about her look.



